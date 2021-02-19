Majority of Canadians no longer find the British Royal Family relevant: poll

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 55% of people in Canada no longer find the British Royal Family relevant. This is a significant increase since the question was asked last year, when 41% of Canadians responded in the affirmative to the same question. Just one in five Canadians feel that the British Royal Family are as relevant as they used to be (19%) or more relevant than ever (2%).

Other survey results also show a significant decrease in support for the monarchy in Canada. For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

