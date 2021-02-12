Watch our PM get a shout-out from the Dems during Trump Impeachment II.

Trudeau statement on Capitol siege used against Trump in impeachment trial

A statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was used in the case against former president Donald Trump during the ongoing Senate impeachment trial on Thursday.

In reaction to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Trudeau said in a Jan. 8 press conference that, “What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters incited by the current President and other politicians.”

See the video from the Trump impeachment trial below:

Congressman Joaquin Castro quotes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the Capitol riots an "assault on democracy… incited by the current president", as evidence America's reputation with allies suffered



Follow impeachment trial live: https://t.co/Y4ShIopcT9 pic.twitter.com/Wx3Yx2wD7E — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2021 Congressman Joaquin Castro reads the statement by Justin Trudeau during the Trump impeachment trial on Thursday

Today, Trump’s defence will make their case that he didn’t incite the siege, a failed insurrection that left 5 people dead and 140 injured.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.