Justin Trudeau blames Donald Trump for inciting U.S. Capitol mob attack

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke for the first time publicly about the chaotic mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the role Donald Trump played in inciting it.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters incited by the current President and other politicians,” Trudeau said. “As shocking, deeply disturbing and frankly saddening as that event remains, we’ve also seen this week that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence has no place in our societies and extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.

“Democracy is not automatic. It takes work every day. About what a real accomplishment it is to maintain a political system in which the losing side gracefully concedes and in which rival political parties between elections work together for the common good. We have this in Canada because Canadians make it possible. Canadians expect their political leaders to protect our precious democracy by how we conduct ourselves. We have seen this manifest in unanimous parliamentary consent in our main COVID-fighting measures. In a diverse country there will always be diverse perspectives and it is through respect for those differences that we create a stronger Canada. We must always work to secure our democracy and not give comfort to those who promote things that are not true or give space for hatred or extremism.”

