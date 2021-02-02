Justin Trudeau on Myanmar: “The democratic process must be respected”

“We call for the immediate release of everyone who has been detained as part of this operation.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has reacted to the militarized coup in Myanmar, which resulted in the arrests of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders who have been elected democratically. Trudeau strongly condemned the actions and called for the immediate release of all those detained during the operation.

“The recent actions of the Myanmar military are unacceptable, and Canada strongly condemns them. We call for the immediate release of everyone who has been detained as part of this operation. The democratic process must be respected.” —Justin Trudeau

For the full statement by Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, please see below.

