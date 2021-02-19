Judd Apatow’s pandemic comedy has an all-star cast

Judd Apatow is not slowing down. After releasing the terrific The King of Staten Island last June, the comedy director is gearing up for yet another film in 2021.

The Bubble is “a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film,” as Netflix, its producer and distributor tweeted. Apatow previously worked with Netflix on the series Love, which lasted three seasons between 2016 and 2018.

The Bubble features an absolutely stacked cast, including the likes of The X-Files’ David Duchovny, Borat 2‘s Maria Bakalova, The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen and Peter Serafinowicz. The film will also feature Judd Apatow’s daughter Iris and his wife Leslie Mann. The two family members have previously appeared in a number of the director’s films. The film is co-written by Apatow and South Park scriptwriter Pam Brady.

Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann and Pedro Pascal

This is Duchovny’s first time being directed by Apatow but the two have a rich history together. Judd Apatow earned his first scripted television writing credits with The Larry Sanders Show, on which Duchovny was a recurring guest. The lowest-earning movie Apatow has produced comes by way of the Duchovny-starring vehicle The TV Set. The film grossed a measly $265,198 against a $2-million budget.

The TV Set was a box-office dud

Like most Judd Apatow films, this pandemic has gone on too long. Hopefully, The Bubble can provide some much-needed comedic relief during these uncertain times.

