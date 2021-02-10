Jay-Z, Kate Bush among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year’s nominees for induction and the list is unconventional, to say the least. While pure rock artists such as Iron Maiden and Osheaga headliners Foo Fighters received first-time nominations, so did Jay-Z and Afro-jazz legend Fela Kuti.

Jay-Z performing at the Bell Centre in 2017

This year’s list also features a number of second-time nominees, including LL Cool J, New York Dolls and Kate Bush. Here is how the induction process works:

“Ballots are then sent to more than 900 historians, members of the music industry and artists — including every living Rock Hall inductee — and the five performers receiving the most votes become that year’s induction class. Beginning in 2012, fans were given the chance to vote for the nominees they’d like to see inducted into the Rock Hall. The top five vote-getters in the public poll form one ballot, which is weighted the same as the rest of the submitted ballots.” How induction works

Voting is open until April 30. Voters are able to cast their ballots, with five picks once a day. See the list of nominees below:

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 nominees

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Click here to vote for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and here to learn more about the museum.

