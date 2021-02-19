It’s been one year since Pop Smoke was murdered

The New York rapper was only 20 years old at the time of his passing.

Pop Smoke had a bright future ahead of him. The New York rapper was a week removed from the release of his second mixtape Meet the Woo 2 when his life was tragically taken on Feb. 19, 2020.

Pop Smoke was murdered after four men came into the Los Angeles house he had been renting and shot him twice. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was 20 years old. Earlier that day, the rapper had posted a video which accidentally revealed the address where he was residing.

The murder occurred just hours after the rapper’s first Montreal show was announced. Pop Smoke was set to play at the second edition of the Metro Metro festival on May 15, 2019.

The “Dior” musician’s legacy lives on. On July 20, 2020, which would have been the rapper’s 21st birthday, Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was posthumously released. The project was executive-produced by his manager Steven Victor and 50 Cent, Smoke’s biggest influence. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon earned seven Top 40 singles in Canada alone.

More Pop Smoke content can be expected in the near future. The rapper will make his big screen debut in Boogie, which comes out next month. DMX confirmed that a collaboration between the two artists will appear on his forthcoming comeback album.

