DMX has announced a Bono collaboration called Skyscrapers

DMX is on the comeback trail. After several stints in prison and a longstanding struggle with drug addiction, the rapper is at long last looking in good shape and getting ready to release new music.

This week, DMX appeared on the popular hip hop podcast Drink Champs, where he shared stories spanning the duration of his fruitful career. When it came to the topic of his forthcoming album, Dark Man X revealed a treasure trove of collaborations on the horizon. Among the guest appearances on the project are Alicia Keys, Usher, Lil Wayne and Bono of U2.

Yes, you read that right. The “With or Without You” rocker will appear on a song titled “Skyscrapers.”

“I got Bono [on my album], the U2 n**ga…Swizz did it, Swizz is the magician,” said DMX of the collaboration. “It’s got like a Miami feel to it.” The rapper expressed interest in filming its video in the Floridian city in which the podcast was being taped.

Produced by longtime DMX friend and affiliate Swizz Beatz, the track was originally a collaboration between Swizz, Bono and Kanye West. It was supposed to appear on Beatz’s second album Poison but was ultimately shelved. An unfinished version of the track surfaced online years later.

Swizz Beatz – “Skyscrapers” (feat. Bono and Kanye West)

DMX also confirmed that he has re-signed with his former label Def Jam. Watch the full episode of Drink Champs below:

