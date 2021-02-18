Club de Foot CF Montreal jersey
News, Sports

Club de Foot Montréal unveils its new primary jersey

by CultMTL

“This jersey is a celebration of the uniqueness of our city, our province and our history.”

The city’s recently rebranded MLS team Club de Foot Montréal (CF Montréal) has just unveiled the team’s new primary jersey. The jersey, “which makes the link between the club’s past and present,” is black and features three embroidered blue adidas lines from the collar to the sleeves. There is also blue trim around the collar and the sleeves, a DNA band inside the collar, with the team logo spread over its entire surface.

“This jersey is a celebration of the uniqueness of our city, our province and our history. We are proud of where we are from and what makes us different. This evolution is part of this feeling and this will to be different and united. All of our former players, the unforgettable moments we lived with our fans and our championships, these are elements that form our DNA which we’ve incorporated in the new jersey, so that it can be an integral part of what will be worn by our current players set to write the next chapter.”

—Kevin Gilmore, CF Montréal President and CEO
Club de Foot Montréal (CF Montréal) unveils its new primary jersey

The MLS season begins on April 17. For more on Club de foot Montréal, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News, Sports
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.