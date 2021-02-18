Club de Foot Montréal unveils its new primary jersey

“This jersey is a celebration of the uniqueness of our city, our province and our history.”

The city’s recently rebranded MLS team Club de Foot Montréal (CF Montréal) has just unveiled the team’s new primary jersey. The jersey, “which makes the link between the club’s past and present,” is black and features three embroidered blue adidas lines from the collar to the sleeves. There is also blue trim around the collar and the sleeves, a DNA band inside the collar, with the team logo spread over its entire surface.

“This jersey is a celebration of the uniqueness of our city, our province and our history. We are proud of where we are from and what makes us different. This evolution is part of this feeling and this will to be different and united. All of our former players, the unforgettable moments we lived with our fans and our championships, these are elements that form our DNA which we’ve incorporated in the new jersey, so that it can be an integral part of what will be worn by our current players set to write the next chapter.” —Kevin Gilmore, CF Montréal President and CEO

The MLS season begins on April 17. For more on Club de foot Montréal, please visit their website.

