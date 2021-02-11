Cinema Politica presents Bring It Black: Films by Black Artists in Canada

The recurring film series Cinema Politica is presenting a virtual celebration of Canadian Black cinema with Bring It Black: Films by Black Artists in Canada. Co-curated with Ella Cooper and Henri Pardo, the series of short films is available from noon on Sunday, Feb. 14 till 10 p.m. on Feb. 21. In a genre break from the usual Cinema Politica fare, Bring It Black will screen fiction and experimental films as well as documentaries.

“This program represents many voices — revolutionary, innovative, poetic, passionate, queer, young, experienced, leading, moving, migratory, teaching, dreaming — that are part of a much larger community of Black filmmakers and we are honoured and delighted to share some of their work with you.” —Cinema Politica

