Bring It Black Films by Black Artists in Canada
Cinema Politica presents Bring It Black: Films by Black Artists in Canada

by Lorraine Carpenter

A varied collection of short fiction, experimental and documentary films streaming for free.

The recurring film series Cinema Politica is presenting a virtual celebration of Canadian Black cinema with Bring It Black: Films by Black Artists in Canada. Co-curated with Ella Cooper and Henri Pardo, the series of short films is available from noon on Sunday, Feb. 14 till 10 p.m. on Feb. 21. In a genre break from the usual Cinema Politica fare, Bring It Black will screen fiction and experimental films as well as documentaries.

“This program represents many voices — revolutionary, innovative, poetic, passionate, queer, young, experienced, leading, moving, migratory, teaching, dreaming — that are part of a much larger community of Black filmmakers and we are honoured and delighted to share some of their work with you.”

—Cinema Politica
To register to stream the content (free), please visit the Eventbrite page.

