Who will you be cheering for this weekend?

Canadians more likely than Americans to cheer for Tom Brady at Super Bowl than Patrick Mahomes

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, 56% of Canadians want Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this weekend, while 44% will instead be cheering for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Conversely, a higher percentage of Americans will be cheering for Mahomes (55%), as opposed to Tom Brady (44%).

Canadians are more likely than Americans to cheer for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl this weekend than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.