Bjørn Johnsen signs two-year deal with CF Montreal

CF Montreal has added a seasoned striker to their roster. The team formerly known as the Montreal Impact have signed Norwegian forward Bjørn Johnsen, who most recently played with Ulsan Hyundai in South Korea.

Johnsen signed a two-year contract with the team, with a player option in 2023. This is Johnsen’s 10th year playing professionally. In that time, he has recorded 82 goals with 11 different clubs. CF Montreal made the signing announcement via an epic teaser video featuring Johnsen’s career highlights:

Olivier Renard, the Sporting Director of CF Montreal, had the following to say about the signing:

“We are pleased with the acquisition of such a seasoned player, with extended experience in Europe and Asia. Bjørn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for in the past.” —Olivier Renard

In other Montreal soccer news, it seems as if the city may not host the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Government of Quebec has made the decision not to lend the event financial support.

For more on Club de foot Montréal, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.