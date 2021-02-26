Best Poutines in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best poutines in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Poutines in Montreal

These were the best poutines in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.