best poutine montreal of mtl Ma Poule Mouillée

mapoulemouillee | Instagram. Photo by yuqii___eats

Best of MTL, Food & Drink

Best Poutines in Montreal: Best of MTL

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best poutines in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Poutines in Montreal

  1. La Banquise
  2. Poutineville
  3. Patati Patata
  4. Chez Claudette
  5. La Belle Province
  6. AA
  7. Ma poule mouillée
  8. Green Spot
  9. Frites Alors!
  10. Nouveau Système Beaubien
La Banquise
Poutineville
Patati Patata
Chez Claudette
La Belle Province

These were the best poutines in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

Posted in Best of MTL, Food & Drink
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.