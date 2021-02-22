Best Hotels in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best hotels in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.
Best Hotels in Montreal
- The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
- William Gray
- Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
- Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
- W Montreal
- Hotel le St-James
- Hôtel Le Germain Montréal
- Boxotel
- Hotel 10
- Hotel Nelligan
These were the best hotels in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.
