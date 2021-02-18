Almost half of Canadians want to eliminate the Governor General position: poll

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 43% of people in Canada would eliminate the Governor General position, if given the opportunity to do so. 22% of respondents felt that the position should be kept as is, while 19% want the role of the Governor General of Canada to be reduced. Just 16% want the position to have more responsibility.

We asked Canadians what they would do with the governor general position going forward. Two-in-five would eliminate it, but many others disagree:https://t.co/5JtGDxfzaU pic.twitter.com/zgltDMSyRI — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) February 18, 2021

The Governor General of Canada is a federal position that acts as a representative of the Canadian monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The GG caries out most of the Queen’s constitutional and ceremonial duties, and is appointed by the Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister of Canada.

The most recent Governor General, Julie Payette, resigned from the position on Jan. 21, 2021, following a release of a report detailing allegations that she had been abusive towards her staff at Rideau Hall.

