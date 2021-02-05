News

199 Republicans still voted to keep QAnon congresswoman on education committee

by CultMTL

Greene is a school shooting denier who has supported violence against Democrats including the idea of executing Nancy Pelosi.

Republican and QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was just expelled from two committees, including the education committee, for a variety of irresponsible statements and social media interactions.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly promoted outrageous QAnon conspiracy theories and has demonstrated support on social media for violence against Democrats. The vote was passed 230 to 199.

Before the vote, the Taylor Green expressed some regret for her past actions, including her contention that the Parkland school shooting was a false flag operation and that 9/11 was staged.

