Greene is a school shooting denier who has supported violence against Democrats including the idea of executing Nancy Pelosi.

199 Republicans still voted to keep QAnon congresswoman on education committee

Republican and QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was just expelled from two committees, including the education committee, for a variety of irresponsible statements and social media interactions.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly promoted outrageous QAnon conspiracy theories and has demonstrated support on social media for violence against Democrats. The vote was passed 230 to 199.

Before the vote, the Taylor Green expressed some regret for her past actions, including her contention that the Parkland school shooting was a false flag operation and that 9/11 was staged.

Ahead of a House vote to strip Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Greene attempted to amend her reputation as a supporter of unfounded conspiracy theories, saying ‘9/11 absolutely happened’ https://t.co/jb9wRWzpLp pic.twitter.com/cfj4APWwW5 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021 199 Republicans still voted to keep Qanon congresswoman on education committee

