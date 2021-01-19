trump lil wayne pardon weezy
Will Donald Trump pardon Lil Wayne?

by Mr. Wavvy

Snoop Dogg is also reportedly trying to secure a pardon for a Death Row Records colleague.

In October 2020, rapper Lil Wayne controversially endorsed Donald Trump just days before the election. The decision was criticized by rap fans and political pundits alike.

Today is the President’s final day in office and he is expected to pardon over 100 people. It is widely speculated that Lil Wayne will be among the names on the list, as the New York Times reports. However, Trump’s lawyer and Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani is not expected to be pardoned, nor is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Last month, Lil Wayne pled guilty to a firearms charge. If convicted, he could be facing up to a decade in prison.

Lil Wayne performing at the Bell Centre

Wayne is keeping busy musically. The rapper started the year off with the release of his No Ceilings 3 mixtape. He is set to drop two albums in the near future: I Am Not a Human Being III and Tha Carter VI. Montreal producer DRTWRK worked on the last Tha Carter installment, producing the Travis Scott duet “Let It Fly.”

Elsewhere in hip hop and presidential crossovers, Snoop Dogg has been rumoured to be secretly campaigning for Trump to pardon Michael Harris. Harris co-founded Death Row Records alongside Dr. Dre and Suge Knight, the latter of whom is also incarcerated.

