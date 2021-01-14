White privilege? Organic food request granted for U.S. Capitol terrorist

The horn-ed rioter was on a hunger strike in prison because, according to his mom, non-organic food makes him sick.

The so-called “QAnon shaman” who was one of the most pictured terrorists from last week’s attack at the U.S. Capitol, reportedly went on a hunger strike because the food was not organic. In what might be a stunning example of white privilege, the Phoenix prison where Jake Angeli (aka Jacob Chansley) is being held until he faces federal charges in Washington, D.C. has granted his request for organic food.

Given that Jake Angeli is supposedly a “shamanic practitioner,” the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Arizona told Newsweek that they are forced to grant requests for special diets due to religious or health reasons, if so ordered by the court. Angeli’s mother claims that her son gets physically sick if he eats anything that isn’t organic. ■

