WATCH: Planet Giza get spacey on “When the Moving Stops”

Montreal trio Planet Giza are back with a brand new song and video. “When the Moving Stops” is reminiscent of the early 2000s hip hop sound popularized by the Neptunes, especially the production and flows, which are a call-back to the Neptunes’ work with Virginians, Clipse.

Directed by Guillaume Landry, the video finds member Tony Stone cruising around the city in a BMW convertible, en route to a mysterious, Lovecraftian light. “Proud of this one, we finally dropped the first of what’s to come,” shared member DoomX on Instagram.

Last year was a quiet one for Planet Giza, with the trio only dropping a couple of singles, namely “Hands On” and “L.A. Freestyle.” 2019, however, was a big year for the boys, with the release of their debut album Added Sugar. They have also quietly thrived behind the boards, producing songs for Lou Phelps, Mick Jenkins, Rowjay and many more.

Last month, Planet Giza debuted their monthly radio show Mellow Mellow Radio. Its inaugural episode featured none other than Kaytranada. After spending the bulk of last year stacking up songs, it is safe to say that fans will have plenty to look forward to from the group in 2021. ■

