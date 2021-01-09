News

City requests lower fees to restaurants by delivery apps during curfew

Valérie Plante has asked the province to step in to help restaurants.

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that she’s asked the Quebec government to impose a temporary cap on the service fees charged to restaurants by Uber Eats, DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and other food delivery apps in Montreal. The request has been made in time for the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Quebec curfew, which starts tonight and runs till Feb. 8, during which time restaurants will not be able to accept take-out orders after 8 p.m. Currently, delivery fees charged by the major restaurant delivery services can be as high as 30%.

“COVID-19 has forced restaurateurs to turn to home delivery. But the fees charged to them by delivery companies are very high. I’m asking the government of Quebec to impose a temporary cap on these costs, to ensure profitability for restaurateurs.”

— Valerie Plante
