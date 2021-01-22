News

Trudeau wants us to know he’s putting the pressure on Pfizer

by CultMTL

Trudeau spoke with the pharma giant’s CEO after mounting criticism over vaccine delays.

After being grilled by the media this week regarding delivery delays of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Justin Trudeau has released a statement following a meeting with Pfizer Global CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. Trudeau confirmed with Dr. Bourla that 4 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Canada by the end of March. He also reiterated his efforts to get all Canadians (who want the vaccine) vaccinated as soon as possible.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has spoken with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla to confirm receipt of 4 million more doses by the end of March

For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.

