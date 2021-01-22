Trudeau wants us to know he’s putting the pressure on Pfizer

After being grilled by the media this week regarding delivery delays of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Justin Trudeau has released a statement following a meeting with Pfizer Global CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. Trudeau confirmed with Dr. Bourla that 4 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Canada by the end of March. He also reiterated his efforts to get all Canadians (who want the vaccine) vaccinated as soon as possible.
For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.