Trudeau wants us to know he’s putting the pressure on Pfizer

After being grilled by the media this week regarding delivery delays of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Justin Trudeau has released a statement following a meeting with Pfizer Global CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. Trudeau confirmed with Dr. Bourla that 4 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Canada by the end of March. He also reiterated his efforts to get all Canadians (who want the vaccine) vaccinated as soon as possible.

Today, I spoke with the CEO of Pfizer Global, Dr. Bourla, about the timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. He assured me that we’ll receive 4 million doses by the end of March. We’ll keep working together to ensure Canadians can get a vaccine as soon as possible. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2021 Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has spoken with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla to confirm receipt of 4 million more doses by the end of March

