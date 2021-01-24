The Montreal Canadiens are officially the best team in the NHL

After last night’s 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks, the Montreal Canadiens have officially become the best team in the NHL North division, as well as the best team in the league. Of the six games played, the Habs have won four, lost two in overtime, and have yet to lose in regular time. Tyler Toffoli is the team’s point-leader so far, with five goals and three assists.

The Canadiens have four days off before their next game on Thursday against the Calgary Flames in Montreal. Let’s hope the trend continues. Go Habs Go!

