Quebecers are most concerned about the environment regarding Keystone XL pipeline

by CultMTL

Canada remains divided on the pipeline issue.

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are roughly divided between whether the Keystone XL pipeline issue should be based on jobs and the economy or climate change and the environment. Quebec is the province that believes climate change and the environment should be prioritized the most (63%) when making the decision to go ahead with the Keystone XL pipeline. Not surprisingly, Alberta and Saskatchewan are the two provinces who are least concerned about the environment regarding the pipeline.

Quebec is the province that is most concerned about climate change and the environment regarding the Keystone XL pipeline

