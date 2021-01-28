Quebecers are most concerned about the environment regarding Keystone XL pipeline

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are roughly divided between whether the Keystone XL pipeline issue should be based on jobs and the economy or climate change and the environment. Quebec is the province that believes climate change and the environment should be prioritized the most (63%) when making the decision to go ahead with the Keystone XL pipeline. Not surprisingly, Alberta and Saskatchewan are the two provinces who are least concerned about the environment regarding the pipeline.

The divide in opinion about #KeystoneXL in this country is attributable largely to this simple faceoff question: Is it an economic/jobs issue or an environment and climate change one? https://t.co/N5eP5kF8XT pic.twitter.com/oCsAOZaZqm — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) January 26, 2021

