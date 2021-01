CTV Montreal reporter Kelly Greig confirmed with police in Sherbrooke, QC that a married couple each received $1,500 fines after they were caught with the wife walking her husband on a leash (like a dog). Along with essential workers, dog-walkers are one of the very few groups of people who are currently allowed to be out after 8 p.m.

News from Quebec:



I just confirmed with Sherbrooke police that a husband and wife were fined for walking after curfew with the man on a leash. The officer told me her defense was she is allowed to walk a dog after curfew.



They were fined $1500 each.@CTVMontreal @CTVNews — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2021 Quebec couple fined $3,000, wife walking husband on leash after curfew

The woman in questions has said that she would not pay the fine.

