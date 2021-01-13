Montreal expensive condo kaufman ritz carlton residences Sotheby’s
PHOTOS: The most expensive condo in Montreal was just sold

$12.9-million!

The most expensive condo in Quebec history, located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in the Golden Square Mile in Montreal, was just sold by the Kaufman Group at Sotheby’s International Realty. The two-story penthouse, which sold for $12.9-million, has 6,979 square feet (including a massive 1,678 square-foot terrasse), three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one powder room. The property boasts 25-foot ceilings, and its residents have access to the spa, pool, valet and concierge at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal. A link to the full listing with more photos, as well as a virtual tour, can be found here.

The most expensive condo in Quebec history, located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Montreal, was just sold for $12.9-million by the Kaufman Group (Sotheby’s Quebec)

