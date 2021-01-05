“Anyone who travelled for nonessential reasons will not be able to access the Sickness Benefit.”

No, you won’t be able to collect $1,000 CRSB during quarantine after travel

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the controversy over the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) and the notion that people travelling would be able to apply for it and receive $1,000 in financial aid during their mandatory two-week quarantine upon their return.

“Let me also be very clear about the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB): It is not intended for travellers who are quarantining when they return from holiday. This program was created to give people sickleave if they needed it and otherwise I wouldn’t have one from their employer. It’s not there to pay for somebody’s post-vacation quarantine. We’ll have more details soon but anyone who travelled for nonessential reasons will not be able to access the Sickness Benefit.” —Justin Trudeau

