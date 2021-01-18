Knicks win back-to-back games for first time in three years

The team won against the Orlando Magic, which features two Montreal players.

Is the luck of the New York Knicks beginning to turn around? For the first time in over three years, the team has won two games played on back-to-back dates.

This afternoon’s MLK Day victory came after beating the Boston Celtics by 30 points last night. This season marks with Knicks’ first with Tom Thibodeau as head coach. Thibodeau previously coached the Chicago Bulls and, more recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Canada’s own RJ Barrett was a highlight of the matinee game. The young Toronto talent scored 22 points. Barrett was selected third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played an exhibition game in Laval at Place Bell two years ago against McGill, during his time with Duke University.

This year’s Orlando Magic, of course, features two Montrealers playing together, a first in NBA history. Khem Birch and rookie Karim Mane are making the city proud despite this afternoon’s loss.

This brings the Knicks’ overall season record to seven wins and eight losses. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, when superstars Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire were playing. This season, the team hopes to turn around from the laughing stock of the league into a viable playoff contender. ■

For more sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.