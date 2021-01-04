NCAA March Madness tournament to be held solely in Indiana

After being forced to cancel last year’s NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament due to the rise of COVID-19, March Madness is set to return under new safety protocols. This year, the tournament will be held entirely in Indiana in order to avoid excessive travel.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as the venue for the finals. While the stadium will in fact have two basketball courts, only one game will be played at a time.

In terms of attendance, the NCAA has stated that the organization will “continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games at any of the venues.” However, they have revealed that team family and staff will be welcomed in a limited capacity.

To promote COVID-19 safety, the NCAA has launched a “Mask Madness” campaign, which seeks to encourage fans to maintain distance and mask-wearing in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

There are many Montreal-born student athletes who look to be notable NBA prospects. Earlier this week, Arizona Wildcats’ Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win against Washington State. Elsewhere in college basketball, Quincy Guerier of Syracuse and Nathan Cayo of the University of Richmond are promising Montreal hoopers.

NCAA’s Division I Basketball Tournament is expected to air on TSN across Canada.

