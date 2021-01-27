Montreal police are looking for a man accused of assaulting lesbians

The SPVM have announced that Montreal police are looking for an individual suspected of a sexual orientation-based assault of two lesbians. The man reportedly spat on one of the women as they walked by him, hand in hand, on Belanger Street in Rosemont-Petite Patrie on the morning of Aug. 1. The suspect, who is reportedly Black, 5 ft 6 in. tall and between the ages of 25 and 30, was “wearing a blue rectangular-patterned shirt and gray athletic pants.”

Anyone who has information on this individual can contact 911 or their neighbourhood police station. For more details, please visit the SPVM website.

Le #SPVM recherche des informations permettant d'identifier un individu soupçonné d'avoir agressé deux femmes en raison de leur orientation sexuelle, au mois d'août 2020, dans l'arrondissement de Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. #SuspectRecherchehttps://t.co/mjWijCLizy pic.twitter.com/cYXkowXDdb — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 27, 2021

