Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 74,062 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, there are 74,062 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 1,300 new cases in the city over the last 72 hours. There has been a total of 7,663 new cases across the province over the same period. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Dec. 30) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 64 788 587.0 5,374 4,003.1 Anjou 23 317 740.7 1,735 4,054.1 Baie-D’Urfé 0 6 n.p. 56 1,464.8 Beaconsfield 0 52 269.1 240 1,242.0 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 61 896 538.1 6,127 3,679.4 Côte-Saint-Luc 10 179 551.7 1,543 4,755.3 Dollard-des-Ormeaux < 5 247 505.1 1,352 2,764.9 Dorval 5 81 426.8 476 2,507.9 Hampstead 0 23 329.8 196 2,810.8 Kirkland < 5 63 312.6 375 1,860.9 Lachine 14 199 447.3 1,561 3,508.7 LaSalle 34 423 550.4 2,984 3,882.7 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 9 168 912.4 549 2,981.6 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 74 608 447.0 4,836 3,555.3 Montréal-Est 0 29 753.2 129 3,350.6 Montréal-Nord 53 713 846.5 5,293 6,283.7 Montréal-Ouest < 5 10 198.0 76 1,505.0 Mont-Royal -2 66 325.5 689 3,398.1 Outremont 13 133 555.2 802 3,348.1 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8 446 643.6 2,020 2,915.0 Plateau-Mont-Royal 25 421 404.8 2,521 2,424.0 Pointe-Claire 8 167 532.2 612 1,950.3 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 54 740 693.3 4,868 4,560.5 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 42 553 396.2 4,117 2,949.4 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue < 5 10 201.7 79 1,593.4 Saint-Laurent 49 664 671.9 3,707 3,751.0 Saint-Léonard 64 804 1,026.8 3,746 4,783.9 Senneville 0 6 n.p. 19 2,063.0 Sud-Ouest 21 304 389.0 2,279 2,916.1 Verdun 23 202 291.8 1,828 2,640.5 Ville-Marie 33 335 375.7 2,632 2,951.7 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 83 887 616.6 5,785 4,021.5 Westmount < 5 39 192.0 447 2,200.7 Territory to be confirmed -28 196 – 1,349 – Total for Montreal total 754 10,775 521.6 70,402 3,408.2

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood