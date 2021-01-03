Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, there are 74,062 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 1,300 new cases in the city over the last 72 hours. There has been a total of 7,663 new cases across the province over the same period. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Dec. 30) below:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS
|NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|64
|788
|587.0
|5,374
|4,003.1
|Anjou
|23
|317
|740.7
|1,735
|4,054.1
|Baie-D’Urfé
|0
|6
|n.p.
|56
|1,464.8
|Beaconsfield
|0
|52
|269.1
|240
|1,242.0
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|61
|896
|538.1
|6,127
|3,679.4
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|10
|179
|551.7
|1,543
|4,755.3
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|< 5
|247
|505.1
|1,352
|2,764.9
|Dorval
|5
|81
|426.8
|476
|2,507.9
|Hampstead
|0
|23
|329.8
|196
|2,810.8
|Kirkland
|< 5
|63
|312.6
|375
|1,860.9
|Lachine
|14
|199
|447.3
|1,561
|3,508.7
|LaSalle
|34
|423
|550.4
|2,984
|3,882.7
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|9
|168
|912.4
|549
|2,981.6
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|74
|608
|447.0
|4,836
|3,555.3
|Montréal-Est
|0
|29
|753.2
|129
|3,350.6
|Montréal-Nord
|53
|713
|846.5
|5,293
|6,283.7
|Montréal-Ouest
|< 5
|10
|198.0
|76
|1,505.0
|Mont-Royal
|-2
|66
|325.5
|689
|3,398.1
|Outremont
|13
|133
|555.2
|802
|3,348.1
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|8
|446
|643.6
|2,020
|2,915.0
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|25
|421
|404.8
|2,521
|2,424.0
|Pointe-Claire
|8
|167
|532.2
|612
|1,950.3
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|54
|740
|693.3
|4,868
|4,560.5
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|42
|553
|396.2
|4,117
|2,949.4
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|< 5
|10
|201.7
|79
|1,593.4
|Saint-Laurent
|49
|664
|671.9
|3,707
|3,751.0
|Saint-Léonard
|64
|804
|1,026.8
|3,746
|4,783.9
|Senneville
|0
|6
|n.p.
|19
|2,063.0
|Sud-Ouest
|21
|304
|389.0
|2,279
|2,916.1
|Verdun
|23
|202
|291.8
|1,828
|2,640.5
|Ville-Marie
|33
|335
|375.7
|2,632
|2,951.7
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|83
|887
|616.6
|5,785
|4,021.5
|Westmount
|< 5
|39
|192.0
|447
|2,200.7
|Territory to be confirmed
|-28
|196
|–
|1,349
|–
|Total for Montreal total
|754
|10,775
|521.6
|70,402
|3,408.2
See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.
For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.
For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.
