COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
News

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 74,062 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, there are 74,062 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 1,300 new cases in the city over the last 72 hours. There has been a total of 7,663 new cases across the province over the same period. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Dec. 30) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYSRATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYSNUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic–Cartierville64788587.05,3744,003.1
Anjou23317740.71,7354,054.1
Baie-D’Urfé06n.p.561,464.8
Beaconsfield052269.12401,242.0
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce61896538.16,1273,679.4
Côte-Saint-Luc10179551.71,5434,755.3
Dollard-des-Ormeaux< 5247505.11,3522,764.9
Dorval581426.84762,507.9
Hampstead023329.81962,810.8
Kirkland< 563312.63751,860.9
Lachine14199447.31,5613,508.7
LaSalle34423550.42,9843,882.7
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève9168912.45492,981.6
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve74608447.04,8363,555.3
Montréal-Est029753.21293,350.6
Montréal-Nord53713846.55,2936,283.7
Montréal-Ouest< 510198.0761,505.0
Mont-Royal-266325.56893,398.1
Outremont13133555.28023,348.1
Pierrefonds–Roxboro8446643.62,0202,915.0
Plateau-Mont-Royal25421404.82,5212,424.0
Pointe-Claire8167532.26121,950.3
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles54740693.34,8684,560.5
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie42553396.24,1172,949.4
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue< 510201.7791,593.4
Saint-Laurent49664671.93,7073,751.0
Saint-Léonard648041,026.83,7464,783.9
Senneville06n.p.192,063.0
Sud-Ouest21304389.02,2792,916.1
Verdun23202291.81,8282,640.5
Ville-Marie33335375.72,6322,951.7
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension83887616.65,7854,021.5
Westmount< 539192.04472,200.7
Territory to be confirmed-281961,349
Total for Montreal total75410,775521.670,4023,408.2

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.