This evening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that he spoke to Rabbi Adam Scheier of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, the Montreal synagogue that was defaced with swastikas on Jan. 13. Trudeau expressed support and said that anti-semitism has no place in Canada.

I spoke with Rabbi @AdamScheier today. On behalf of Canadians, I expressed support for Congregation @ShaarHashomayim following an act of vandalism earlier this month. Antisemitism has no place in our country, and we stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against this hate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 26, 2021 Justin Trudeau spoke with Rabbi Adam Scheier of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, the Montreal synagogue defaced with swastikas on Jan. 13.

