Justin Trudeau: “If you have a booked trip: cancel it”

by CultMTL

New travel restrictions are coming.

In a statement promoting the COVID Alert app, Justin Trudeau made reference to new travel restrictions in Canada. While the Prime Minister wasn’t specific, he did advise Canadians to cancel any previously arranged trips or travel plans. According to the National Post, travel will likely be limited to essential, even travel within Canada to other provinces.

Stay tuned for more on the impending travel restrictions affecting Canadians as they’re announced.

For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.

