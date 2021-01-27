Justin Trudeau: “If you have a booked trip: cancel it”

In a statement promoting the COVID Alert app, Justin Trudeau made reference to new travel restrictions in Canada. While the Prime Minister wasn’t specific, he did advise Canadians to cancel any previously arranged trips or travel plans. According to the National Post, travel will likely be limited to essential, even travel within Canada to other provinces.

Stay tuned for more on the impending travel restrictions affecting Canadians as they’re announced.

New travel restrictions are coming. If you have booked a trip: cancel it. Stay home, keep following public health guidelines, and use #COVIDAlert: https://t.co/8dhMzNq6Fo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2021 Justin Trudeau on travel restrictions in Canada: “If you have a booked trip: cancel it”

