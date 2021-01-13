James Harden traded to Brooklyn in blockbuster, four-team trade

Harden joins of Kryie Irving and Kevin Durant on the Nets, who are coached by Canadian Steve Nash.

After rumors of trade talks earlier this season, James Harden has been sent to the Brooklyn Nets. The news comes after a press conference last night, in which Harden said that the Houston Rockets are, “something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

The deal sees Brooklyn giving up a whopping seven draft picks for Harden, including three first-round picks. Here is a full breakdown of the trade, via NBA insider Shams Charania:

Sources: Full current trade:



Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

James Harden joins the likes of fellow superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Harden previously played with Durant in Oklahoma City from 2009 to 2012. The duo reached the finals in their last year together, where they lost to the Miami Heat in a near-sweep.

Harden, Durant and Irving are all known as difficult personalities. Irving is currently being investigated by the league for attending a family gathering, maskless, after taking time off for “personal reasons.” If the team makes the finals, this will be the Nets’ first appearance since 2003 in which the then-New Jersey Nets lost to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

This season, the team is being coached by Canadian Hall of Famer Steve Nash. This marks Nash’s first time as a head coach. Nash seemed cautiously optimistic about Irving’s return to playing when asked earlier this week.

