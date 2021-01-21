After Montreal’s BBAM! Gallery was defaced by homophobic haters on Tuesday night, the gallery’s owners have filed a police report and are appealing to the public to assist in resolving the case.

BBAM! Gallery this morning. Good to know that with a pandemic and a curfew, there is still time for hate. We will be reviewing security footage shortly.UPDATE: A Police report has been filed. Posted by BBAM! Gallery / galerie bbam on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 BBAM! Gallery vandalized

The culprits, a man and a woman, were captured by security camera footage painting the facade at 808 Atwater with red and white paint after 9 p.m. on Jan. 19. The gallery has shared the image below and is asking for the public’s help to identify this man:

Help catch the homophobic jerks who defaced BBAM! Gallery

It is assumed that the vandals were reacting to an exhibition of LGBT art inside the gallery, which is currently closed until at least Feb. 8 due to Quebec’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Anyone who can help identify the person in the photo is asked to contact BBAM! Gallery via their Facebook page.

