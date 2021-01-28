Legault appeals to Trudeau to ban travel or implement hotel quarantine

The Premier is particularly concerned about spring break travel and illegal babysitting.

Quebec Premier François Legault has again appealed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to either impose a total ban on non-essential travel or force all incoming travellers to spend their two-week quarantine in a supervised hotel setting at their own expense. Trudeau hinted earlier this week that either a travel ban or hotel quarantine plan may be forthcoming.

Legault also expressed concern about the upcoming spring break, which takes place at the end of February and beginning of March, not just because of the probability of increased travel but the idea that people over 65 years of age (ie. grandparents) could be enlisted to babysit kids who’ve been in school. ■

