Erin O’Toole has managed the impossible: becoming even less popular than Andrew Scheer

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute examined the favorability of Conservative Party of Canada leaders Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole after approximately six months of leadership. The question relating to Scheer asked about the approval of his performance in December 2017, while the question relating to O’Toole concerned his overall favorability earlier this month.

As per the bar graphs below, Andrew Scheer had 35% favorability, while Erin O’Toole has 32%. According to the survey, almost twice as many respondents had very favourable opinions of Scheer than of O’Toole. Negative views of Erin O’Toole (46%) are 10% higher overall than of those of Andrew Scheer (36%). The unfavorability of Erin O’Toole has steadily intensified since he became party leader. Previous surveys indicated 31% unfavorability in September 2020 and 42% in November 2020.

