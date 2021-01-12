Dwight Howard is now 12th in all-time NBA rebounds

Superman moves past both Wes Unseld and Hakeem Olajuwon with his new numbers.

For the second time this week, Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard has moved up on the all-time rebounds list.

The NBA veteran continues to make history in the seventeenth year of his career.

In a loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Dwight Howard shot up to the 12th spot on the all-time list, passing Hall of Famers Wes Unseld and Hakeem Olajuwon. He now records a grand total of 13,770 rebounds. Out of Howard’s sixteen seasons played, he has had five seasons as the NBA’s leading rebounder. The most recent season occurred in 2013.

Last year, Dwight Howard earned his first NBA Championship, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. This marked Howard’s second stint with the team, after a tumultuous 2012-13 season alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Steve Nash. Until last year’s championship title, the aforementioned failed super-team was the last the Lakers had made the playoffs. This marked Howard’s second trip to the finals, after losing to the Lakers in 2009.

Dwight Howard has enjoyed his time on the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently the number three team in the Eastern Conference, with a 7-4 record. Last week, shooting guard Steph Curry tested positive for COVID-19, causing him and many teammates to miss several games.

A lack of healthy players resulted in Howard playing the point guard position in Saturday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. This position is typically reserved for players with a smaller build. Nonetheless, Howard recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

