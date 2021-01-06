Call for submissions for Indigenous artist residency at Centaur Theatre

Montreal’s Centaur Theatre, in conjunction with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, is calling for submissions for a year-long Indigenous artist residency. The projects aims to tell “stories that reflect the Indigenous heritage of the Island of Montreal and the Province of Quebec.”

The theatre would provide a commissioning fee ($10,000) and theatrical space for workshopping and performing new material, as well as creative support via a paid Indigenous dramaturg ($2,500) for research and development of the theatrical materials. An additional $10,000 would be provided for production support, $8,000 would be paid to collaborating artists (the theatre hopes “to support projects that create opportunities for multiple Indigenous artists”) along with $1,500 for outreach activities and $2,000 for travel expenses.

“Our goal in creating this residency is to uncover untold Indigenous stories that are part of the fabric of the history of Tio’tia:ke/Montreal and Kanyen’kehà:ka/Quebec. We want to prioritize the voices of Indigenous artists that have a connection to the land and history that our theatre occupies, in an effort to expand our knowledge and appreciation, and include those voices and the incredible wealth of collective knowledge that they embody.” —Centaur artistic and executive director Eda Holmes

Applicants are asked to submit a current CV and a detailed description of their project (in written or video format), including a timeline for the residency and a list of the other Indigenous artists who would collaborate on the project. Applications can be sent to submissions@centaurtheatre.com until the Jan. 31, 2021 deadline.

For more about Centaur Theatre, please visit their website.

