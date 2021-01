Best-Dressed People in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best-dressed people in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best-Dressed People in Montreal

Céline Dion Justin Trudeau Lily Monroe Tranna Wintour Murphy Cooper Cary Tauben Be Rosey Maripier Morin Evelyne Brochu Lavender May

