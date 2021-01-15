Andy Samberg wanted to star in The Social Network

In a new interview promoting his film Palm Springs, comedian Andy Samberg revealed that he attempted to audition for David Fincher’s The Social Network. However, casting for the 2010 film about Facebook was already set in stone by the time Samberg got his hands on the script.

“I remember I read the script for The Social Network“, he explained to Deadline.

“It wasn’t like anyone ever asked if I wanted to audition or anything. I just had heard that it had been written. I was like, ‘I would do anything to be any of these parts.’ They were like, ‘It’s cast. It’s Jesse [Eisenberg] and Justin [Timberlake].’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. That makes sense.’”

Although he did not get to star in the Academy Award-winning film, Andy Samberg portrayed Mark Zuckerberg on a number of occasions during his time as a Saturday Night Live cast member. This included one episode alongside both Eisenberg and Zuckerberg himself.

Mark Zuckerberg alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Andy Samberg on Saturday Night Live.

Andy Samberg has a number of projects in the works. He is set to lend his voice to two forthcoming animated features. Later this year, he will return as the loveable Jonathan in Hotel Transylvania 4. Next year, he will star as Dale in a CGI/live-action reboot of Disney’s Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. John Mulaney will voice Chip. The latter film will be directed by Samberg’s Lonely Island bandmate Akiva Schaffer. ■

