A new poll finds the Liberals maintaining their lead in favourability

Who would you vote for if the election was held today?

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, if a federal election were held today in Canada, 35% of Canadians say they would support the Liberal Party. The Conservatives and NDP would place second and third, with 30% and 20% of the vote, respectively. These results very similar to a Leger Marketing poll in October that asked the same question.

