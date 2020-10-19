If the federal election in Canada happened today, here’s who’d win

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released on October 14, the Liberal party would receive 37% of the vote in the federal election in Canada if it was held today, followed by the Conservative Party at 29%. This would almost certainly guarantee the Liberals the win in seats.

Leger Marketing was the most accurate polling company regarding the prediction of the 2019 federal election in Canada. As you can see below, when compared with the official election result, the Liberals (+ 4%) and NDP (+ 5%) have increased their popularity since last year; the Conservatives (- 5%), however, have shown the biggest decrease in popularity.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 9 to 11, 2020, with 1,539 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

