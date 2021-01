According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, Jan. 5, 34% of Canadians said they visited family/friends who live outside their home rarely (once) over the holiday period, 12% said they did so occasionally (2-3 times), and 2% said they did so often (more than three times). 52% said that they never visited friends and family over the holidays.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

48% of Canadians visited their friends/family for the holidays

