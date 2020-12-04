WATCH: “3 Dimensions” by Montreal hip hop artist Milla Thyme

A music video premiere for the second single from his forthcoming debut album.

Shot in Pointe-Ste-Charles on 16mm, the video for “3 Dimensions” features Montreal hip hop artist Milla Thyme narrating the story of his life growing up in Toronto and welcoming you into his community in Montreal. Milla Thyme is a member of the Urban Science Brass Band (the house band at LeCypher events) and is also known for his collaborations with the Liquor Store band, Kalmunity and his involvement with Rap Battles for Social Justice.

“3 Dimensions,” the second single from Milla Thyme’s forthcoming debut album Everything Has Its Thyme (coming in April 2021 via URBNET), combines the sounds of alt-R&B, soul, groove and golden-age hip hop.

Watch the video here:

For more about Milla Thyme, please visit his website.

