Visa and MasterCard cut ties with PornHub

The Montreal site has been accused of hosting videos of children being assaulted.

Credit card giants Visa and MasterCard have announced that they will no longer allow their cards to be used on Montreal-based website PornHub. PornHub, which is owned by MindGeek and has an average of 100-million pageviews per day, has been accused in The New York Times of allowing videos of child sexual assaults and exploitation on their website.

According to the Canadian Press, both card companies have investigations ongoing, and MasterCard has already determined that the site does contain illegal material. PornHub has denied hosting any illegal content, and claims that moderators screen all videos that are uploaded to their site.

