The Top 100 Montreal Songs of 2020, pt. 1

Despite everything, the Montreal music scene has flourished this year — in the studio, at least.

It took a global pandemic, but after keeping this annual list of our favourite Montreal songs to a tidy 30 since the beginning of Cult MTL’s existence, we’ve finally decided to open things up a little in year nine. Well, open things up a lot, actually: 100 songs for your listening pleasure.

Why now? With no shows to get the word out, we wanted to give as many shout-outs as possible — simple as that. Also, with an impending red-zone holiday in Montreal, we know you have nothing better to do than listen to 100 songs, right?

Ground rules remain the same: one track per artist, actual number placement isn’t important and you don’t necessarily have to live in Montreal at this very moment to be eligible. But if you’re long gone in body and spirit like Grimes, you’re out.

On the production side, shout out to DRTWRK, Demy & Clipz and our no. 100 for their continued international success behind the scenes. You’re doing Montreal proud, as are all the artists on this list and so many more who nearly made the cut. Happy listening!

Bonus: “Control” by Lowgo feat. Becca TG

“Because Lowgo’s EP came right as I was completing the list so rather than remove something else I just added this on last minute.”

100. “Natural” by Alex A.C. feat. Montro

“Because he went from Super Bowl halftime show to quietly dropping an instrumental banger.”

99. “Obsessed” by Caveboy

“Because they’re makers of some of the slickest synth pop around.”

98. “What Would Dolly Do” by the Pudding Chômeur

“Because from curing COVID to a Christmas special, Dolly had a big year, as usual.”

97. “A speck, a Mist” by Manners

“Because it gets unexpectedly spacey.”

96. “Que No Haria” by Cosmo NVL

“Because I saw a lot of Esso gas stations in local rap videos this year.”

95. “Consequences” by Zeina

“Because Zeina knows how to slow it down.”

94. “Patience” by Da-P & Tony Stone

“Because Da-P produced a whole album for theMind then dropped this jam.”

93. “When I Can’t Stand I Float” by Møziz

“Because it builds up until you start to levitate, only to then fade out slowly.”

92. “Takezo” by Jamvvis feat. DO, the Outcast and c r y p t ✞ ✞ ✞)

“Because Grimey was cool in 2020.”

91. “Blue Light” by Awwful

“Because I’m down for a Mazzy Star cover.”

90. “Riding Thru the Night” by Taco Toby

“Because Taco Toby isn’t afraid to follow his pop instincts.”

89. “Team Edward” by Meat Computer

“Because are we still calling it PC Music?”

88. “Gay Sound” by Ouri

“Because I miss live DJ sets.”

87. “Day In, Day Out” by the Moon & I

“Because it sounds grand, even if it’s the work of one.”

86. “Chonki” by Ramzi

“Because who didn’t think about getting one of those chonky seals that advertise on IG?”

85. “Squelettes” by Maryze feat. Backxwash

“Because Hot Tramp kept making moves in 2020.”

84. “Why You Gotta” by Alex McMahon feat. Alan Prater

“Because the song already has a classic feel.”

83. “Svalbard” by Rêves Sonores

“Because this collab from Nick Schofield and Stefan Christoff is simply spellbinding.”

82. “Bliye Sa” by Waahli

“Because sometimes you just gotta forget about it.”

81. “Marianna” by Nobro

“Because it’s got a great chorus to shout along to.”

