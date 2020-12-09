Madison Sierra Muir missing montreal police
Teenage girl missing, police are asking for public’s help

by CultMTL

Madison Sierra Muir was last seen in Vaudreuil-Dorion and could be in Montreal.

Madison Sierra Muir, an 18-year-old girl in Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot, has been missing since Dec. 6. She is 5’3”, weighs 110 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen near Harwood Blvd. in Vaudreuil-Dorion. Madison also has a tattoo with roses and lilies on her left forearm with the word “strength.”

The tattoo on the forearm of Madison Sierra Muir

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call 911. People close to her are concerned for her health and safety, and it’s believed that she could be in Montreal. For more, please visit the Sûreté du Québec website.

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

