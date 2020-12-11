The Belgian beer brand is teaming up with chefs to create Taste of Home meal kits for the holidays.

Stella Artois is doing something good for restaurants across Canada

Belgian beer brand Stella Artois is partnering with Canadian restaurants across the country to launch holiday meal kits inspired by each chef’s own “Taste of Home.” In Montreal, the partnership is with les Enfants Terribles chef Simon Laborde. The kits will be available for takeout and delivery through the end of December.

In April, Stella Artois launched Rally for Restaurants, a gift card program that has registered over 1,000 participating restaurants, sold over 15,000 gift cards and infused over $650,000 back into the industry through gift card sales.

This month, Stella Artois will top up every $100 gift card purchased via Rally for Restaurants by $25 for a total of $125, redeemable on a Taste of Home meal kit with participating restaurants.

