Quebec records 6,783 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 24; 110 deaths

Santé Québec is reporting 6,783 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 24 (4,492 on Dec. 24 and 25, 2,291 on Dec. 26), bringing the province-wide total since the start of the pandemic to 192,655. There have also been 110 deaths in Quebec during the same period. There are currently 1,085 Quebecers hospitalized for COVID-19, and 149 in intensive care units.

“We ask Quebecers to take a break during the holidays, a break from social contacts, non-essential travel and work on-site. We must all do our part to break this second wave once and for all.” —Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé

Montreal accounts for 2,322 of these new cases in the province, bringing the city’s total up to 67,734.

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

