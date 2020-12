Places of worship can currently host a maximum of 25 people in Quebec’s red zones.

According to La Presse, Quebec police (the SPVQ) have opened up an investigation on the evangelical centre Parole de Vie in Quebec City in connection to a gathering of 40 people this morning. According to SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion, police intervened during the gathering and identified all those present.

Places of worship can currently host a maximum of 25 people in Quebec’s red zones.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.